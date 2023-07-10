UE’s longest serving faculty member passes away at 83

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s longest serving faculty member, John David Lutz passed away on Sunday at 83-years-old.

Lutz was born in Indianapolis in 1940 and graduated from what was then called Evansville College in 1964 before earning a Master of Arts degree from the University of Denver.

According to a press release, Lutz returned to UE in 1965 as an instructor and technical director, later getting a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Orleans.

Officials say Lutz directed nearly 80 theatre productions during his tenure at UE. In New York City he directed the Off-Broadway premiere of “Between Daylight and Boonville,” a play written by Matt Williams, a UE alumnus.

Throughout his career, Lutz received several awards that include the 1982 UE Medal of Honor, the 1984 KC/ACTF Gold Medallion, and the 1998 Indiana Theatre Association’s Theatre Person of the Year.

Officials say Lutz’s contributions were recognized by the University of Evansville, which honored him as the 2014 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year and bestowed upon him an Honorary Doctor of Letters in 2016.

University officials say after dedicating 53 years to the University of Evansville, Lutz retired in 2018, solidifying his position as the longest-serving faculty member in the university’s history. His unwavering commitment earned him the well-deserved title of Professor Emeritus.

UE released a statement saying, in part:

“John David was a visionary theatre professor and beloved member of the Evansville community. His dedication to the arts and his students has left an indelible mark on the University of Evansville and the wider theatre world,” said Sharla Cowden, Department Chair and Managing Director of UE Theatre. “John David’s passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment will be deeply missed. Across the nation, there are broken-hearted former students and colleagues, but we are also grateful to have been mentored by and worked alongside this incredible theatre artist.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Evansville’s new John David Lutz Theatre Lab in Evansville, or Omni Hospice at 3101 N Green River Rd., Suite 210, Evansville, IN 47715.

Celebration of life arrangements will be provided at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.