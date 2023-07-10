Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 70-year-old plastic surgeon was arrested and facing DUI charges after deputies say he damaged property with his car while drunk driving.

According to an affidavit, Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were working an accident early Saturday morning when one of the deputies heard screeching tires and watched a luxury SUV with a damaged bumper leave behind a fluid trail as it passed.

Deputies followed the vehicle, a 2017 BMW X5, and pulled it over on Oldbury Way. The sheriff’s office says deputies noticed the passenger side of the SUV was heavily damaged.

Deputies spoke with the driver, later identified as James M Conkright. According to online records, Conkright is an “expert” plastic surgeon in the Evansville area.

Conkright told deputies he was coming from downtown and didn’t know what he had hit. An affidavit states Conkright admitted to drinking “very little” before driving.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a damaged mailbox and a damaged tree nearby on Boonville-New Harmony Road. Additionally, deputies say tree limbs were stuck in the BMW’s front bumper.

We’re told Conkright failed several field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .096 after taking a portable breath test.

Conkright was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.