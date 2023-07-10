Scholarships awarded to families of Tri-State organ donor heroes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -- Two local families who chose to donate their deceased loved one’s organs are receiving financial help for their children’s education.

The Indiana Donor Network Foundation says North Posey High School graduate Faith Curry and USI sophomore Mollie Pearson were awarded scholarships for essays they wrote describing their career goals as well as their experiences with organ and tissue donation.

Officials say Faith was 9-years-old when her older sister Madison suffered a heart arrhythmia. Madison was hospitalized in a coma and had to be kept alive with mechanical support.

According to the foundation, Madison’s parents decided to donate her organs. We’re told her heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas and intestine saved the lives of eight people.

“After my sister’s death, I started thinking about my future and how I wanted to help others and make an impact,” says Faith Curry, who is now bound for the University of Louisville. “I want to be a licensed cosmetologist. I enjoy being able to help those around me feel good about themselves.”

The foundation says Mollie Pearson was 19-years-old when her father Doug suffered a traumatic brain injury after a motorcycle accident in Warrick County.

Doug spent ten days in the intensive care unit on mechanical support until doctors told the family he wouldn’t survive. Mollie’s mother and three siblings made the decision to save lives through organ donation.

According to the foundation, Doug’s liver and kidneys were successfully transplanted and his heart valves, corneas and skin saved and healed others. Additionally, his pancreas was donated for research.

“I soon realized what his donations truly meant. My dad is a hero and he always will be,” Mollie said.

The combined total of their scholarships is more than $10,000. Join the millions of Hoosiers who have registered to become organ and tissue donors by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.