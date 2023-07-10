Birthday Club
Owensboro to host 3rd annual ‘Downtown Fine Art Show’

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Art Guild will be hosting the 3rd annual ‘Downtown Fine Art Show’ in Owensboro this coming Saturday.

Officials say the venue for this event will be Fetta Specialty Pizza on Saint Ann Street.

The event will feature paintings, sculptures, mosaics, pottery and much more.

Organizers say this event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

