Owensboro to host 3rd annual ‘Downtown Fine Art Show’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Art Guild will be hosting the 3rd annual ‘Downtown Fine Art Show’ in Owensboro this coming Saturday.

Officials say the venue for this event will be Fetta Specialty Pizza on Saint Ann Street.

The event will feature paintings, sculptures, mosaics, pottery and much more.

Organizers say this event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

