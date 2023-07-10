Birthday Club
7/10 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Happening Monday in Tell City, police will say goodbye to Sergeant Heather Glenn after she was shot and killed last week.

What you need to know about the procession and how you can watch.

In Crawford County, Indiana, the Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband will have a change of plea hearing.

It comes after a mistrial was declared for Lisa Harris back in April.

New on Sunrise, a man is in jail after he threatened to kill employees at Marina Pointe in Evansville.

What police say Alexander Morell is charged with.

In Owensboro, a child is recovering Monday morning after the car their father was driving crashed off Highway 56.

Police saying that he appeared to be drunk when they arrived on scene.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

