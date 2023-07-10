Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ky. Gov. Beshear to announce timeline of sports betting

(John Locher | AP)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time ever, regulations for sports betting is arriving to Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to sign Kentucky’s first-ever sports wagering regulations after they are approved by the commission.

Beshear will be joined by members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and key legislators including Kentucky Horse Racing Commission executive director Jamie Eads.

According to a release, that’s set to happen at 12:45 p.m. at Red Mile.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD K9 Taro
Dispatchers give emotional ‘End of Watch’ call after EPD K9 Taro dies
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General

Latest News

39-year-old Ashley Stafford
MPD: Madisonville woman facing attempted murder charge following stabbing
City of Henderson announces new sanitation collection requirements
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Owen Ninke
Deputies: Driver over 3x alcohol legal limit leads officers on high speed chase