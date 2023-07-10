Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest

Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say they need your help to identify two persons of interest.

Police haven’t said why they’re looking for them.

A picture shows those two people, a man and a woman, walking together in what appears to be a store.

You can see that image below.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the tip line at 812-481-2677.

Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest(Jasper Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD K9 Taro
Dispatchers give emotional ‘End of Watch’ call after EPD K9 Taro dies
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General

Latest News

Owen Ninke
Deputies: Driver over 3x alcohol legal limit leads officers on high speed chase
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn to be laid to rest
7/10 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
7/10 Monday Sunrise Headlines