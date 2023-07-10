Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say they need your help to identify two persons of interest.
Police haven’t said why they’re looking for them.
A picture shows those two people, a man and a woman, walking together in what appears to be a store.
You can see that image below.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the tip line at 812-481-2677.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.