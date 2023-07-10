Highlights: Final Round of Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament wrapped up Sunday, with final round action. Mallory Russell led after round one, thanks to a big, 5-under, 65, Saturday, to lead the 49th edition, by just one stroke. The UE senior and Memorial grad hoped to continue that momentum, in Sunday’s final round, at Evansville Country Club.



Castle junior Ashley Kirkland began the day only one shot back, though, and on 16, they were tied. Look at Kirkland’s chip on 16, for birdie: Looks really good here. Whoa! So close to going in! She drops the par though.



So, Russell needs this shot to go down on 16, to also get a par, but it slides just right, so she settles for bogey, and now Ashley Kirkland leads by 1.



Meanwhile, a couple of North grads, Katelyn Skinner and Abby Whittington also played well. Nice long putt here by Skinner on 16, and she would tap in for a bogey, as she jumped 4 spots today.



Then, also on 16, Whittington with a tough putt for par, and she buries it, as she also jumped 4 places.



On 17, here’s Hailey Kirkland for birdie. Look at this putt, up and over the bump, and going straight towards the hole, but it just lips out, so she takes the par.



To 18 now, and Ashley Kirkland still leads Russell by a stroke, and she’s in the sand trap, but look at this shot -- what a save by Kirkland, and now she’s in the driver’s seat.



So, Russell needs to make this birdie putt here, to have any chance, and she goes for it, but it’s just left, and then Kirkland makes her short par putt, and Ashley Kirkland is your Evansville Women’s city golf tournament champion.

“It feels pretty good after playing in it for two years, I’m excited to actually get a win this year and I’ve improved my game so much, so I’m glad that I could finally pull out a win,” said Ashley Kirkland, the 2023 Women’s City Golf Tournament champion. “It’s so tough here because the greens are so fast, and you have to put yourself in good places and really position yourself well here. You have to be really precise, and I did well on that today.”

”I hit one OB on the first hole, so I took a double right off the bat,” said Mallory Russell, who finished in second place. “I feel like a made a pretty good comeback from that, but we were neck-and-neck the whole time. Ya know, at the end she (Ashley) played the better golf.”

So, Ashley Kirkland wins at even par. Mallory Russell takes second at plus-2. Abby Whittington, Katelyn Skinner, and Taylor Howerton round out the top five.

--CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT FINAL LEADERBOARD--

1. Ashley Kirkland 141

2. Mallory Russell 143

3. Abby Whittington 147

4. Katelyn Skinner 148

5. Taylor Howerton 149

6. Hailey Kirkland 150

T7. Kayla Osborne 154

T7. Baileigh Schneider 154

9. Destynie Sheridan 158

10. Kelly McGowan 170

11. Adeline Wittmer 183

