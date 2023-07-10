Birthday Club
Henderson Co, Public Library hosts ‘Coffee with a Vet’

By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - ‘Coffee with a Vet’ has officially begun at the Henderson County Public Library.

Each month there will be a round table discussion that will answer veterans’ questions and share information to support veterans and their families.

Officials say this month, veterans heard from Monica Fella, executive director of ‘Healing Reins of Kentucky’, which offers adaptive and therapeutic horseback riding and horsemanship, for free for veterans.

”So you can come out and learn how to ride a horse or just come out and brush a horse,” said Fella. “Spend some time with some horses. Maybe lead some of our miniature horses through an obstacle course and just spend some relaxing time at the farm and so that’s a service that we provide to veterans just to show our appreciation.”

‘Coffee with a Vet’ will be held every second Monday at 10 a.m.

Organizers hope to partner with ‘Healing Reins of Kentucky’ in the future to host veteran appreciation events.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

