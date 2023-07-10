Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Fog Early, Sunshine

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m. across western Kentucky. Mostly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 80s behind a light northerly wind.  Tonight, clear skies with fog developing late as low temps remain below normal in the lower 60s.

Tuesday...fog early then sunny to mostly sunny as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s.  Tuesday night, it will mostly clear as lows temps drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD K9 Taro
Dispatchers give emotional ‘End of Watch’ call after EPD K9 Taro dies
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General

Latest News

Skies clearing for a sunny start to the week
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Skies clearing for a sunny start to the week
On alert for isolated storms through this evening
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for isolated storms through this evening