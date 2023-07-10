Fog Early, Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m. across western Kentucky. Mostly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 80s behind a light northerly wind. Tonight, clear skies with fog developing late as low temps remain below normal in the lower 60s.

Tuesday...fog early then sunny to mostly sunny as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Tuesday night, it will mostly clear as lows temps drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms.

