EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A WARN notice issued to the state of Indiana shows 98 employees at an Evansville business will be laid off.

EverQuote, Inc. is an insurance company.

The notice shows the layoff date is August 28.

In 2020, Evansville-based CrossPointe Insurance and Financial Service was acquired by EverQuote, which is headquartered in Massachusetts.

In 2021, the company announced they were adding 105 new jobs in southwest Indiana by the end of 2024.

They said they were investing more than $1 million to equip a 14,000-square-foot headquarter facility on SE 6th Street in downtown Evansville.

Last month, the company announced a “structural reduction” plan of more than 15%.

Last week, they announced an exit of its “health insurance vertical.” which includes EverQuote’s marketplace and direct to consumer agency (DTCA) serving the Medicare and “Under 65″ health insurance market.

