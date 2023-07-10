Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville man accused of threatening life of Marina Pointe security guard

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man threatened the life of an officer at Marina Pointe Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning as security was working to clear the bar for closing.

Officials say 20-year-old Alexander Morrell refused to leave.

Police say a security guard saw a gun in the back of his pants and got into a physical altercation with him because he thought he was reaching for it.

Officers say the serial number was scratched off the weapon and they think Morell snuck into the bar by jumping over a fence.

According to officials, Morell is facing several charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

Officials say he gave jail staff someone else’s name when he was booked.

Evansville man arrested after threatening life of Marina Pointe security guard
Evansville man arrested after threatening life of Marina Pointe security guard(EPD)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD K9 Taro
Dispatchers give emotional ‘End of Watch’ call after EPD K9 Taro dies
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General

Latest News

Henderson County Public Library hosting visioning session
Henderson Co, Public Library hosts ‘Coffee with a Vet’
Churchill Downs applauds state’s sports betting efforts
Newburgh woman accused of killing husband changes plea
EverQuote
EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville