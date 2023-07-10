Evansville man accused of threatening life of Marina Pointe security guard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man threatened the life of an officer at Marina Pointe Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning as security was working to clear the bar for closing.

Officials say 20-year-old Alexander Morrell refused to leave.

Police say a security guard saw a gun in the back of his pants and got into a physical altercation with him because he thought he was reaching for it.

Officers say the serial number was scratched off the weapon and they think Morell snuck into the bar by jumping over a fence.

According to officials, Morell is facing several charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

Officials say he gave jail staff someone else’s name when he was booked.

