Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville doctor is accused of a hit and run while driving under the influence.

A police affidavit stated James Conkright is facing several charges.

Police say they believe Conkright hit a deer and several mailboxes on Boonville New Harmony Road and Oldbury Way early Saturday morning.

Officers say there was damage to his car and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

The affidavit says Conkright’s blood alcohol level was point-096.

Conkright’s since been released from jail.

