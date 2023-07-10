Deputies: Driver over 3x alcohol legal limit leads officers on high speed chase

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a drunk driver lead them on a high speed chase in Spencer County.

They say that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they saw a driver going nearly over 100 miles an hour on Highway 66 near Rockport.

That driver was later identified as Owen Ninke.

Officials say they were eventually able to pull Ninke over in Grandview.

During the stop, officers say they could smell alcohol coming from Ninke.

According to a release, Ninke failed field sobriety tests, and officers determined Ninke had a blood alcohol level of .253.

Ninke was arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail on the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated with priors

Resisting law enforcement with vehicle

Reckless driving

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.