City of Henderson announces new sanitation collection requirements

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson says beginning the week of July 10 residents will receive new sanitation collection bins.

According to a press release, residents will be required to place all trash they want collected in city-issued bins with the lid closed.

Officials say trash not placed in the bins will not be collected.

The 96-gallon rolling cans will be delivered to each residents’ house for no additional charge.

They say if someone needs an additional can there will be a $5 monthly charge for a minimum of six months.

Officials say the purpose of the new cans is to create a better and safer working environment for their employees.

If you have questions, you should contact the city’s sanitation department at 270-854-2064.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.