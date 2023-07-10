Annual Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic Field is all set

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Evansville Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic is just eight days away.

The US Tennis Association event, once again, brings high-class women’s pro tennis to town, with players ranked, as high as 114th in the world.

The tournament has a purse of $60,000 dollars, and it’s the first step, in the US Open wild card challenge, giving US players the chance to earn points, towards a main draw entry, into the US Open.

The tournament begins July 17 at Wesselman Park tennis courts.



