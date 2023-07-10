On alert for strong storms mid to late week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant weather to kick off the week. Sunny skies and low humidity for Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90 on Tuesday. A hot, humid and active weather pattern will stagnate over the Tri-State for the middle and end of the week. We are on alert for several rounds of showers and storms, some of which may produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The favored times for severe storms will be overnight and late afternoons during maximum heating. At this point, it is difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where the storms will fire up. Daily highs will climb into the lower 90s Wed-Friday and the heat index may get into the triple digits. Unsettled weather may continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.