4-H Competitions in Full Swing at Gibson County Fair

4-H Competitions in Full Swing at Gibson County Fair
By Haley Kerby
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County fair is back and with it comes the 4-H Showmanship competitions.

Kids from all over Southern Indiana have been practicing with their animals for months and this week they are showing off those skills at the fair.

Pigs, goats, sheep and cattle are among the animals that children of all ages train with.

One competitor, Cora Rexing, took part in her first show as an official 4-H member.

Rexing is a third-generation 4-H member, her dad and grandfather both showed cattle back in the day.

For the past year, Rexing has been practicing with her cow, Gus, leading up to the county fair. Her dad has been helping her train.

Cora’s father, Phillip, describes the responsibility that comes with showing animals saying, “It’s more than just the child, it’s both animal and child being on the same level, in tune with each other, listening to the judge, looking at your animal knowing where were going, what we’re doing and all working together.”

In order to win, 4-H competitors have to focus on more than just showing off their animals.

Show judge, Emma Lytle, says depending on which animal is being shown, children are judged on what their project is, what they know about their animal and what they know about the industry itself.

The county fair continues through Saturday and so will 4-H shows.

Food, games, rides and even a monster truck show can also be found in Gibson for fairgoers.

You can find a detailed schedule of events on the Gibson County Fair’s website.

