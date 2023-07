EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Sunday on an Evansville off ramp.

Dispatchers say it happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the Highway 41 northbound ramp onto Diamond Avenue.

They say it was reported as a wrong way driver crash involving two cars.

We will let you know if we get more information.

