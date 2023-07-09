Skies clearing for a sunny start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our high temperature will reach the lower 80s, and our skies will continue to clear leading to a sunny and clear start to the week.

A high-pressure system will move above the tri-state, pushing out any lingering storms and clouds. This will lead to a break in our recent rain and cause Monday and Tuesday to be sunny and clear.

Clouds, along with a chance of scattered rain, will move in on Wednesday. The chances of scattered storms will then increase on Thursday through the end of the week.

