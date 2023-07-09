Sheriff: Child hurt during DUI rollover crash outside Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say two children had to be checked for injuries after their father drove drunk and crashed his vehicle overnight.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of Highway 56 shortly after midnight Sunday for a utility pole that was down on the road.

Deputies report they arrived and found a broken utility pole with wires blocking the road and an upside down vehicle that appeared to have rolled over several times.

Law enforcement officials tell us a 45-year-old man and his two kids were inside the vehicle.

The man, Teodulo Gonzalez, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say one of the children was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on multiple charges.

