Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sheriff: Child hurt during DUI rollover crash outside Owensboro

Teodulo Gonzalez
Teodulo Gonzalez(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say two children had to be checked for injuries after their father drove drunk and crashed his vehicle overnight.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of Highway 56 shortly after midnight Sunday for a utility pole that was down on the road.

Deputies report they arrived and found a broken utility pole with wires blocking the road and an upside down vehicle that appeared to have rolled over several times.

Law enforcement officials tell us a 45-year-old man and his two kids were inside the vehicle.

The man, Teodulo Gonzalez, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say one of the children was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake
Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified
Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
Troopers help change tire.
Off-duty troopers help stranded motorist change tire on I-69

Latest News

EPD K9 Taro
Evansville Police K9 Taro dies
Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified
Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County