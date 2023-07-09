Local first responders take part in disaster tabletop exercises

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly one hundred first responders and public safety officials from the local Tri-State area took part in an exercise this weekend to help them better prepare for disasters.

The event, which was put on by the Vanderburgh Local Emergency Planning Committee, had agencies use miniatures on a tabletop to simulate the steps they would take while working through an emergency response situation.

“A tabletop gathers officials and presents them with a hypothetical emergency scenario, preferably described as a series of unfolding events, to allow them to coordinate, think through and discuss their response,” says a Vanderburgh LEPC spokesperson in an event flyer.

Organizers say first responders from Spencer, Warrick, Vanderburgh and Posey counties made it out to the training.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.