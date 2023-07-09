Birthday Club
Local first responders take part in disaster tabletop exercises

Tri-State agencies take part in tabletop exercise.
Tri-State agencies take part in tabletop exercise.(Vanderburgh LEPC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly one hundred first responders and public safety officials from the local Tri-State area took part in an exercise this weekend to help them better prepare for disasters.

The event, which was put on by the Vanderburgh Local Emergency Planning Committee, had agencies use miniatures on a tabletop to simulate the steps they would take while working through an emergency response situation.

“A tabletop gathers officials and presents them with a hypothetical emergency scenario, preferably described as a series of unfolding events, to allow them to coordinate, think through and discuss their response,” says a Vanderburgh LEPC spokesperson in an event flyer.

Organizers say first responders from Spencer, Warrick, Vanderburgh and Posey counties made it out to the training.

