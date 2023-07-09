Evansville Police K9 Taro dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are mourning the loss of a K9 officer.

The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association announced Taro died Saturday night.

Several police cars could be seen escorting Taro around 9:30 p.m. to an emergency vet clinic on Heidelbach Ave.

Police at All Pet Emergency Clinic on Heidelbach Ave. Saturday night (WFIE)

Officials say K9 Taro began protecting the Evansville community in September 2021 along with his handler, Officer Reidford.

EPD K9 Taro and Officer Reidford (Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.)

We reported last year that Taro and Officer Reidford competed in the USPCA National Trials in Georgia. The pair placed 17th overall and 4th in combined search work.

We’ve reached out to police to find out how K9 Taro died.

