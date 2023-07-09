EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a woman was arrested Friday night after shoplifting items from a Dollar General.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Fulton Avenue in reference to a female stealing merchandise.

Officials say a Dollar General employee told police she saw a woman, later identified as Lisa Phelps, placing items inside her purse. The employee says once Phelps got up to the cash register, the employee told Phelps to put all the items, including the ones in her purse, on the counter and leave.

Police say the employee tried to stop Phelps by standing in front of the doorway when she refused to hand over all the items, but Phelps shoved her out of the way and exited the building.

The employee stated that she believes Phelps stole feminine products, perfume, dishwasher liquid, soda and fake nails.

Officials say after police reviewed the surveillance footage, they found that Phelps was with two males who exited the store before her. The employee showed police a picture of the license plate on the vehicle Phelps was in after she left the store.

Police say they went to the 1300 block of Garvin Street where the vehicle was registered to.

Officials say they spoke with the resident on Garvin Street who said Phelps was not there. Officers were then led to the 900 block of West Tennessee Street.

According to an affidavit, police eventually located Phelps and placed her under arrest. Phelps told police the men she was with had no idea she stole the items, and she only stole them because she is currently homeless.

Police say Phelps was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with robbery.

Lisa Phelps (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

