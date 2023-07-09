Ellis Park Highlights: Dade Park Dash Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Friday was the official opening day at Ellis Park, and Saturday, was the first stakes race at the old “Pea Patch”. 14 Sports was there, for the $100,000 Dade Park Dash Stakes -- a 5 1/2 furlong sprint, for 3-year olds, on the turf.

As they break from the gate, it’s “Monsieur Coco” going out for the lead, and he takes them around the turn. Meanwhile, the 6, “Chiseler” starts in the back, but then saves all the ground, riding the rail, and now he passes “Monsieur Coco” for the lead. “Bal a Kazoo” drops back, “Release McCraken” comes late, and “Monsieur Coco” tries to come back, but this is “Chiseler’s race now. He pulls away to an easy 2 1/4 length victory in the Dade Park Dash. Jockey Corey Lanerie had the winning ride, for the red-hot Greg Foley barn.

“Horse ran well, thanks to Greg Foley and his team for bringing me over a really good horse, and today he showed up and we had a really good trip. We were able to come in from the 6-hole and save all the ground in the turn, and found the seam turning for home and he was much the best today,” said the winning jockey, Corey Lanerie. “Lately here, his horses have been running lights out, and they do a great job. When they bring horses over, they look like a million dollars, and they bring them over ready.”

“This race kinda came up perfect. We were confident that he would handle the grass,” said trainer Travis Foley, of Foley Racing. “Good post and Corey rode a really good race. He really ran home. That’s three (stakes wins) in a week. Last Saturday was one of the best days in Foley racing history, and we’re still riding that high, so glad to keep it going today.”

The Foley barn just won two stakes races last week, on Stephen Foster Saturday, which is what Travis Foley was referring to, so their barn is on a big-time roll.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.