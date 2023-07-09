Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old Evansville woman was arrested after the sheriff’s office says she drunkenly rear-ended a truck not too long after leaving a bar.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an accident with unknown injuries in the area of Highway 41 and Waterworks Road.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies say they arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Autumn Cane, who told them she shouldn’t have been driving and knew she was going to jail.

According to an affidavit, Cane admitted she had too much to drink and started an argument with her boyfriend after he talked to another girl at the bar.

Cane told deputies she was very angry and sped east on Waterworks Road, reaching speeds up to 85 mph. This was when authorities say she slammed into the back of a truck.

After crashing, Cane couldn’t get her vehicle to stop and struck the guardrail at Highway 41 and Waterworks, deputies say.

The driver of the truck refused medical treatment and told law enforcement officials his left shoulder was completely numb all the way down to his hand.

Deputies say his passenger, who also refused medical help, had a laceration on her head and said she felt pain all over her body.

Cane was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces several traffic related charges

