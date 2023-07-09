Birthday Club
Dispatch: Active water rescue for juvenile in Warrick Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County dispatch confirms there is an active water rescue out for a juvenile Saturday.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:02 p.m. at the 7000 block of Yankeetown Road in response to a missing female juvenile.

Officials say the juvenile was last seen in nearby water.

Our crew is headed to the scene now.

We will update you as we learn more.

