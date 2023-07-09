Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say people visiting a barbershop in Evansville sometimes left with more than just a haircut.

According to an affidavit, officers opened a drug investigation in April and have since made several arrests during controlled buys.

Evansville Police say the man who dealt the drugs was Matthew C. Allen, owner of the “The Shop!” barbershop on S. Weinbach Avenue.

Officers allege that Allen was dealing drugs inside and outside the barbershop, as well as at a gas station in Henderson.

Allen was arrested on Friday and admitted to selling pills, according to police.

Arresting officers say fentanyl pills and cocaine were two of the narcotics Allen was selling to drug buyers.

We’re told officers conducted a search warrant of Allen’s shop after his arrest and found a bag of drugs inside the restroom.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.