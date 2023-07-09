Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville

MATTHEW CARLTON ALLEN
MATTHEW CARLTON ALLEN(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say people visiting a barbershop in Evansville sometimes left with more than just a haircut.

According to an affidavit, officers opened a drug investigation in April and have since made several arrests during controlled buys.

Evansville Police say the man who dealt the drugs was Matthew C. Allen, owner of the “The Shop!” barbershop on S. Weinbach Avenue.

Officers allege that Allen was dealing drugs inside and outside the barbershop, as well as at a gas station in Henderson.

Allen was arrested on Friday and admitted to selling pills, according to police.

Arresting officers say fentanyl pills and cocaine were two of the narcotics Allen was selling to drug buyers.

We’re told officers conducted a search warrant of Allen’s shop after his arrest and found a bag of drugs inside the restroom.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake
Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified
Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
Troopers help change tire.
Off-duty troopers help stranded motorist change tire on I-69

Latest News

14 News anchor Jordan Yaney gets married
14 News anchor Jordan Yaney gets married
14 News anchor Jordan Yaney gets married
14 News anchor Jordan Yaney gets married
EPD K9 Taro
Evansville Police K9 Taro dies
Teodulo Gonzalez
Sheriff: Child hurt during DUI rollover crash outside Owensboro