14 News anchor Jordan Yaney gets married

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News Anchor Jordan Yaney can now add husband to his list of titles.

Mr. and Mrs. Yaney were married Saturday afternoon in front of family and friends.

They were both born and raised here in the Hoosier state, north of the Tri-State.

Jordan’s wife, Felicity, is an elementary school teacher in Evansville.

All of us at 14 News wish the happy couple all the best, and we are so happy for them.

