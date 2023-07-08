Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County

WADESVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The construction worker killed in an accident Friday morning in Wadesville has been identified.

Deputies identify Sherry Gentry, 52, of Holland, Indiana, as the deceased victim.

According to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, Gentry was backed over by a dump truck while working at a construction zone along State Road 66 and Springfield Road.

After arriving, officers say Posey County EMS attempted life saving measures, but the victim passed away.

We’re told the sheriff’s office and the Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.