Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADESVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The construction worker killed in an accident Friday morning in Wadesville has been identified.

Deputies identify Sherry Gentry, 52, of Holland, Indiana, as the deceased victim.

According to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, Gentry was backed over by a dump truck while working at a construction zone along State Road 66 and Springfield Road.

After arriving, officers say Posey County EMS attempted life saving measures, but the victim passed away.

We’re told the sheriff’s office and the Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.
DCSO: 3 arrested on multiple drug charges
DCSO: 3 arrested on multiple drug charges

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash on 41 and Walnut
Highway back open after three-vehicle crash on 41 and Walnut
‘First Friday’ event returns to Haynie’s Corner
‘First Friday’ event returns to Haynie’s Corner
SCOTUS ends Affirmative Action; how college admissions may change
SCOTUS ends Affirmative Action; how college admissions may change
Evansville Wartime Museum receives $50K grant