State police investigating after death at Gibson County Jail

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police and the Gibson County Coroner are investigating after a death was reported Friday evening at the Gibson County Jail.

According to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven, dispatch was alerted to a medical emergency inside the jail shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff says corrections officers rushed to the cellblock where the emergency was happening and began live-saving efforts.

About 40 minutes later, a call was made to the Ambulance Services Medical Doctor who declared the person deceased.

We’re told this is an ongoing investigation and the deceased individual will not be identified until the family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

