Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

State police investigating after death at Gibson County Jail

police generic
police generic(Action News 5)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police and the Gibson County Coroner are investigating after a death was reported Friday evening at the Gibson County Jail.

According to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven, dispatch was alerted to a medical emergency inside the jail shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff says corrections officers rushed to the cellblock where the emergency was happening and began live-saving efforts.

About 40 minutes later, a call was made to the Ambulance Services Medical Doctor who declared the person deceased.

We’re told this is an ongoing investigation and the deceased individual will not be identified until the family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.

Latest News

Soona
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new ocelot to their animal family
Crews called to rollover crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Troopers help change tire.
Off-duty troopers help stranded motorist change tire on I-69
Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Sgt. Heather Glenn to be honored with visitation this weekend