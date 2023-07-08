Smith & Purdy named SIAC Athletes of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re not too far away from the start of the fall high school sports season, but before that begins, there was still some business to wrap up, with this past season.

The SIAC Conference announced the winners of its 14th annual celebration of champions.

The outstanding female athlete of the year, is Bosse’s Alexia Smith. Smith was a speed demon on the track, culminating her career, by winning the IHSAA state championship, in the 400-meter dash.

The outstanding male athlete of the year, is Castle’s John Purdy. He’s a beast on the mats, and he won a wrestling state championship, in the 195-pound weight class.

The conference also recognized its other state champions and mental attitude award winners:

• Mater Dei – 2022 IHSAA Class 2A Football State Champions

• Memorial – 2022 IHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer State Champions

• Joey Pierre (Mater Dei) -- 2022 IHSAA Class 2A Football Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award

• Emily Mattingly (Memorial) -- 2022 IHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer Theresia Wynns Mental Attitude Award

• John Purdy (Castle) -- 2023 IHSAA Wrestling State Champion 195 lbs.

• Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley (Jasper) -- 2023 IHSAA State Girls Doubles Tennis Champions

• Alexia Smith (Bosse) -- 2023 IHSAA Girls Track 400M Dash Champion

• Ally Wigand (Jasper) -- No. 3 Singles Tennis Player, 2023 Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Mental Attitude Award

2022-2023 SIAC All-Sports Award (Top 5 Schools)

1. Castle

2. Jasper

3. North

4. Memorial

5. Reitz

