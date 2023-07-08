Birthday Club
Sgt. Heather Glenn to be honored with visitation this weekend

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County community is preparing to say goodbye as funeral services approach for fallen police officer, Sgt. Heather Glenn.

She will be remembered and honored with a public visitation Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Tell City High School.

Sgt. Glenn was tragically killed during an officer-involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital earlier this week.

Her funeral service is set for Monday morning and officials encourage anyone not able to attend to pay their respects during the procession routes.

