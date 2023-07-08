SCOTUS ends Affirmative Action; how college admissions may change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local college officials in the Tri-State are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in the admissions process.

Like many of the Supreme Court cases decided recently, this decision has been met with some controversy.

Affirmative Action policies have held strong in the Supreme Court for decades. By determining those policies are unconstitutional, many colleges will have to make big changes to the way they admit students.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Chief Diversity Officer for the University of Evansville Dr. Rob Shelby says incoming college classes will start looking different.

“It would be less ethnically and racially diverse,” says Shelby. “Then the effect long term would be that those students would not be interacting with people from different background.”

Those who support the ruling say that may not be true, and admissions should be based solely on achievement.

“This ruling will have preserved meritocracy, which is the bedrock of the American dream, says Asian American Coalition for Education president, Yukong Zhao.

According to Shelby, meritocracy sounds great on paper.

“If all things were equal and if we did not have bias, then merit would work fine, but we know that we have bias as part of the process,” says Shelby.

Shelby says California serves as a good predictor of what may come from the ruling. The state had already banned affirmative action.

“The research has been pretty clear, they’re admitting fewer students of color,” says Shelby.

The University of Evansville itself does not factor race in its admissions. Shelby says their approach could be one example of how colleges proceed to maintain a diverse environment.

“We’re intentional about recruiting students from all different sorts of backgrounds,” says Shelby. He also says it will be interesting to watch how things progress.

Shelby doesn’t say the ruling will have no effect, it will. He says incoming college students are already becoming more diverse.

“There’s going to be more college going students who are coming from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds or communities, says Shelby. “So that means that as they’re entering college they’re going to see more choice.”

The court’s ruling still makes it possible for colleges to consider race at least as it applies to student essays.

If your application talks about race and how it affects you as an individual, that can be acknowledged and could contribute to your admission.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.