Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A pedestrian struck and killed Friday morning in Henderson has been identified by law enforcement officials.

Kentucky State Police say Deborah F. Shearer, 66, of Henderson, walked onto the road as a Mack semi-truck traveled through a green light at the intersection of Green and Second streets.

According to police, the driver of the truck hit Shearer, but did not realize they had done so. Officers say they were able to locate the driver a short time later.

We’re told Shearer was pronounced dead on scene by the Henderson County Coroner’s Office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.