Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified

HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A pedestrian struck and killed Friday morning in Henderson has been identified by law enforcement officials.

Kentucky State Police say Deborah F. Shearer, 66, of Henderson, walked onto the road as a Mack semi-truck traveled through a green light at the intersection of Green and Second streets.

According to police, the driver of the truck hit Shearer, but did not realize they had done so. Officers say they were able to locate the driver a short time later.

We’re told Shearer was pronounced dead on scene by the Henderson County Coroner’s Office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.

Latest News

Andy Granderson
Black Township firefighter passes away after long battle with cancer
police generic
State police investigating after death at Gibson County Jail
Soona
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new ocelot to their animal family
Crews called to rollover crash in Vanderburgh Co.