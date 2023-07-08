Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Off-duty troopers help stranded motorist change tire on I-69

Troopers help change tire.
Troopers help change tire.(Indiana State Police Jasper Post)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three Indiana State troopers are being recognized on social media after they took time out of their day to help someone in need.

Photos shared online by the Indiana State Police Jasper Post show Sergeant Michael Allen, Senior Trooper Andrew Beaver and Trooper Beau Brumett helping a driver change their tire on I-69.

Officials say the off-duty troopers were coming back from an Honor Guard detail in Indianapolis when they spotted the motorist on the side of the highway.

“Troopers may be off the clock, but we are always on duty!” says ISP Jasper Post on Facebook.

Nearly two dozen people commented on the social media post, thanking the troopers for their service and kind actions.

Troopers help change tire.
Troopers help change tire.(Indiana State Police Jasper Post)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.

Latest News

Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Sgt. Heather Glenn to be honored with visitation this weekend
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash on 41 and Walnut
Highway back open after three-vehicle crash on 41 and Walnut
‘First Friday’ event returns to Haynie’s Corner
‘First Friday’ event returns to Haynie’s Corner