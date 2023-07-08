Off-duty troopers help stranded motorist change tire on I-69

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three Indiana State troopers are being recognized on social media after they took time out of their day to help someone in need.

Photos shared online by the Indiana State Police Jasper Post show Sergeant Michael Allen, Senior Trooper Andrew Beaver and Trooper Beau Brumett helping a driver change their tire on I-69.

Officials say the off-duty troopers were coming back from an Honor Guard detail in Indianapolis when they spotted the motorist on the side of the highway.

“Troopers may be off the clock, but we are always on duty!” says ISP Jasper Post on Facebook.

Nearly two dozen people commented on the social media post, thanking the troopers for their service and kind actions.

Troopers help change tire. (Indiana State Police Jasper Post)

