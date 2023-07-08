Birthday Club
North Gibson School Corporation announces time capsule opening date

Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say
Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say(North Gibson School Corporation)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - North Gibson School officials announced Friday they will holding a community event to open a time capsule from 1912.

[Previous Story: Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say]

School officials announced they will be opening the time capsule on August 20, exactly 111 years to the date the time capsules were placed.

Officials say the time capsule will be opened at 2 p.m. and will be able to be livestreamed on the North Gibson Streaming YouTube page.

According to school officials, after the time capsule is opened, there will be a community event with family activities outside Princeton Community High School from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be a public sale of small pieces of the gym floor from the old gymnasium following the time capsule opening.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

