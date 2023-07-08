Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new ocelot to their animal family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next time you visit Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens, you might get a glimpse of their newest big cat roaming the Discovery Center.

Last month, the zoo welcomed Soona, a 6-year-old female ocelot who traveled across the country from the North Carolina Zoo. Mesker staff says she is growing more comfortable after the big change.

“Soona is adjusting to her new home and can often be found up high in her exhibit,” says the zoo on social media. “She is a typical cat that loves to nap and hide, so it may take a few minutes to find her when you visit her at the Discovery Center.”

Officials say Mesker’s male ocelot Frisco went off to ABQ BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a breeding recommendation with their resident female.

According to Mesker Park Zoo, it is common for animals to move zoos frequently and is done based on breeding recommendations that increase genetic diversity to ensure each species’ survival.

