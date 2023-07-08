Jacob Berg named new head coach of Forest Park girls basketball

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park has named its new girls basketball head coach, to lead the Lady Rangers program: it’s Jacob Berg.

Berg previously served as the 7th grade basketball head coach, within the Rangers’ junior high program.

He will take over for Tony Hasenour, who recently just took the Forest Park athletic director’s job.

Berg will take over a program, that just won back-to-back, IHSAA class 2A state championships.



