Highway back open after three-vehicle crash on 41 and Walnut

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highway 41 is back open in Evansville after an afternoon crash.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Walnut Street.

Officials say three vehicles were involved according to Evansville Police. All three had to be towed from the scene.

Authorities say one car was flipped and two people were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

