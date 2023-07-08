Birthday Club
‘First Friday’ event returns to Haynie’s Corner

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Artists of all kinds set up shop throughout Haynie’s Corner for First Friday this evening.

Community members were able to stroll through the arts district and find a wide selection of artwork and handmade goods.

Live performances by The Chugs and Cynthia Murray & the End Times filled the atmosphere.

Several artists we talked to were new to the event. They say First Friday is a great event to showcase their art to the Evansville community.

”As an artist, it’s always kind of hard, because your feedback is dependent on people’s interest. It’s an entertainment, so getting that feedback and having it in a positive community makes you feel like you’re in the right direction.”

“There’s a lot of really creative people around here and a lot of really cool booths. It’s cool to see like-minded people come out and support things that are kind of in their field as well.”

All art venders and musical acts wrapped up around 9pm.

The next First Friday event will be August 4.

