Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Firefighters battle Patoka house fire Friday night on E. Arthur Church Rd.

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patoka Township fire crews battled a fire for three hours Friday night.

According to fire officials, the fire department was made aware of the fire at the 1600 block of East Arthur Church Road around 11:30 p.m. when a neighbor heard a loud boom.

Officials say once fire crews were on scene, they said it looked as though a fire started in a bedroom and spread throughout the home.

Firefighters say the fire was tapped out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The state fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

Officials say the family was away at the time of the fire and a cat died.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman killed in construction work accident identified in Posey County
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.
Fire crews battle Newburgh house fire on Sandra Kay Ln.

Latest News

Time capsule from 1912 found at Old Princeton School, officials say
North Gibson School Corporation announces time capsule opening date
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
Pedestrian killed in Henderson semi crash identified
Andy Granderson
Black Township firefighter passes away after long battle with cancer
police generic
State police investigating after death at Gibson County Jail