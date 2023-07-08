Firefighters battle Patoka house fire Friday night on E. Arthur Church Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patoka Township fire crews battled a fire for three hours Friday night.

According to fire officials, the fire department was made aware of the fire at the 1600 block of East Arthur Church Road around 11:30 p.m. when a neighbor heard a loud boom.

Officials say once fire crews were on scene, they said it looked as though a fire started in a bedroom and spread throughout the home.

Firefighters say the fire was tapped out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The state fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

Officials say the family was away at the time of the fire and a cat died.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.