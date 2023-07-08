Birthday Club
Evansville Wartime Museum receives $50K grant

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will now have funds to help install a much-needed addition to their museum.

According to museum officials, the organization was awarded a $50,000 Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society through the Lilly Endowment.

Officials say the funds will be used to buy and install a modular room with dedicated temperature and humidity control on the hangar’s second floor mezzanine.

Museum staff say the room will hold their most delicate items, which will now be protected against the swings in temperature inside the hangar.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

