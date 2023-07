VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a rollover crash Saturday in Vanderburgh County.

Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. at W. St. Joseph Road and Neu Road. That’s in the northwest part of the county.

They say it was called in as an accident with injuries.

We’ll let you know if we get any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.