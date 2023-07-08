Black Township firefighter passes away after long battle with cancer

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime member of the Black Township Fire & Rescue team is being remembered by family and friends after passing away Friday morning.

According to a social media post, Andy Granderson spent more than two decades with the agency before passing away after a long battle with cancer. He was 51.

“Those that knew Andy could always count on him to get the job done no matter what the task, he was pretty much a bull in a china shop but he was there to help no matter what was going on,” says Black Township officials. “We are definitely going to miss him. He has left a hole in us but we are forever grateful for the time we had with him.”

His obituary states that outside of his family, Andy’s life revolved around his fire services.

A celebration of life will be held at Bethesda Church in Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, July 12 at noon, with burial service afterwards at McFadden Cemetery.

