On alert for isolated storms through this evening

WFIE Alert Day
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered storms will continue through tonight. These have the potential to be severe. Conditions will then clear overnight.

Today’s storms have the potential to bring isolated damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The storms will move out around midnight. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, then as a high-pressure system moves into the area it will clear the way for a sunny Monday and Tuesday.

Our high temperatures will reach the mid-80s Sunday and Monday before jumping up to the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

