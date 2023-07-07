Vanderburgh County deputy named School Resource Officer of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy has been named Indiana’s School Resource Officer of the Year.

Deputy Todd Schimmel was awarded for his dedication to the school system and connecting with children. Sherriff Robinson says Schimmel consistently walks the path of excellence and innovation in keeping schools safe. Schimmel says this is the job he was meant to do.

”I’m here to be a part of the solution and look for teachable moments for the kids, before something happens where they might get in trouble. And same thing goes for the parents as well, so building that relationship with the administration with the classrooms, going in there and visiting them. Just something fun where they can see me and not just the sheriff’s deputy,” says Deputy Schimmel.

Deputy Schimmel has been a school resource officer for six and a half years. Today, he was also awarded a community service award for his impact on students in Vanderburgh County.

