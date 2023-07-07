GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pictures sent in from viewers show an apparent train derailment in Gibson County.

One person told our 14 News team that this is on a track near County Road 175 E.

Officials say usually that stretch of track is typically used by trains going to and from the Toyota plant.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co. (Viewer)

