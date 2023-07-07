Birthday Club
Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co.

Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co.
Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co.(Viewer)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pictures sent in from viewers show an apparent train derailment in Gibson County.

One person told our 14 News team that this is on a track near County Road 175 E.

Officials say usually that stretch of track is typically used by trains going to and from the Toyota plant.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co.
Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co.(Viewer)

