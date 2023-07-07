Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: Lane shifts scheduled for Natcher Bridge

Crews shifting traffic on Natcher Bridge in Daviess Co.
Crews shifting traffic on Natcher Bridge in Daviess Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Another lane shift is happening on Natcher Bridge.

For the last few months, both directions of traffic have been in the southbound lanes.

Around noon Friday, one of the northbound lanes will reopen.

The second northbound lane will follow after crews remove equipment.

Officials say after that, the right southbound lane will close for concrete work.

Lanes heading northbound will then have two lanes open, while southbound will have one.

Officials are asking drivers to be cautious in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Sarah Mecum
Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
HPD investigating deadly crash after pedestrian hit near 2nd St., Green St.
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Blue Bridge
Blue Bridge back open after serious crash in Owensboro