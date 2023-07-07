Traffic Alert: Lane shifts scheduled for Natcher Bridge

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Another lane shift is happening on Natcher Bridge.

For the last few months, both directions of traffic have been in the southbound lanes.

Around noon Friday, one of the northbound lanes will reopen.

The second northbound lane will follow after crews remove equipment.

Officials say after that, the right southbound lane will close for concrete work.

Lanes heading northbound will then have two lanes open, while southbound will have one.

Officials are asking drivers to be cautious in the area.

