Sunny, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and less humid as high temperatures remain in the upper 80s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely as high temps drop into the lower 80s. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary concerns are damaging winds and large hail. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temperatures remain below normal in the lower 80s.

