Sunny, Less Humid

14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and less humid as high temperatures remain in the upper 80s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely as high temps drop into the lower 80s. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary concerns are damaging winds and large hail. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temperatures remain below normal in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Sarah Mecum
Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

7/6 14 First Alert Sunrise